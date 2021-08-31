Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.96 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 23,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 41,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

