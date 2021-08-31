Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 147,825 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

TAST opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

