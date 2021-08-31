Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.90 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NYSE WH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.