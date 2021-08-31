Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

