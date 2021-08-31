Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 203,685 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

