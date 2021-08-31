Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Ovintiv worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of OVV opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

