S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

