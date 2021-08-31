Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.63. 11,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

