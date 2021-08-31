SakeToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,889.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $27,889.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,838,134 coins and its circulating supply is 100,416,195 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

