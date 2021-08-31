Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

