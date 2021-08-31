Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

