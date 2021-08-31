Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 2,963,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,200. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

