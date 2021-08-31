Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 126,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

