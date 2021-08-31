Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

