Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.13. 104,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.86. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $337.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.