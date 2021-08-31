Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

