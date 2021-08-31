Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 294,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.84. 30,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.