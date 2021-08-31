Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $25.76 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,759,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.83. 24,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

