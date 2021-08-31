Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $25.76 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,759,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.83. 24,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
