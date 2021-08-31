Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 363,731 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,070,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 3.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.40% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded down $11.99 on Tuesday, hitting $281.57. The company had a trading volume of 192,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,585. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.