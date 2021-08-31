Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 400,000 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 14,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

