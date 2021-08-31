Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 562,278 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 562,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

