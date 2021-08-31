Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $105,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. 7,816,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.