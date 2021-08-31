Sei Investments Co. Purchases 142,620 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $175,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. 7,544,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.