Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,911. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

