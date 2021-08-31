Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

