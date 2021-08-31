SelectQuote Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,205 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average daily volume of 154 put options.

SLQT opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

