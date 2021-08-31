SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

