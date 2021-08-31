Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $939.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.10 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 841,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,087. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

