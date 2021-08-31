Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 654,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.