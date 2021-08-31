ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NYSE NOW traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $641.02. 9,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.35 and a 200 day moving average of $531.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $643.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.