Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
About Shanghai Industrial
