Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.