Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
