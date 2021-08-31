Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4355 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

