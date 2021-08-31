Shopify’s (SHOP) “$2,233.00” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their $2,233.00 rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2,172.17.

SHOP stock opened at C$1,952.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52 week high of C$2,075.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,890.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,632.86. The firm has a market cap of C$243.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

