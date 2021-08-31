Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreases By 20.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 89,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $4,243,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

