Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreases By 20.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 89,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $4,243,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
