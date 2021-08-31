Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Increases By 50.4%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the July 29th total of 924,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $137.72. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. AGCO has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.