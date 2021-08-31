Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 42.4%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

