Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declines By 20.9%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 29th total of 176,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Argan has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

