Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Rises By 68.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.0441 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, Mizuho lowered ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

