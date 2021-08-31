Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declines By 30.5%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

