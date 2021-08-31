Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Grows By 42.7%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.