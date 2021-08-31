Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MUC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,593. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

