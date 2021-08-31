Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 37.9%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

DSM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

