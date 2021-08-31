Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Increases By 27.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

