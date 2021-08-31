Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Grows By 71.2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 837.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
About Charter Hall Group
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.