Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Increases By 58.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.