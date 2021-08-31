Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Declines By 36.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 179,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,499. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,844 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.