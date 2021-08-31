Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Declines By 36.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 179,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,499. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
