Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Grows By 51.4%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the July 29th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

EOI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,688. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.