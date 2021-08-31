Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expands By 33.7%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter worth $127,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

