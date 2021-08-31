Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Decreases By 29.0%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,363. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
