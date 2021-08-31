Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Decreases By 29.0%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,363. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers.

