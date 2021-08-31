Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Declines By 20.1%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.47. 15,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

